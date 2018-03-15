Which is it, MID? Do I owe you money or do you owe me?

Recently, Modesto Irrigation District decided to update its billing system. I’ve always tried to make life easy, so I enrolled in auto-pay years ago. In February, a bill from MID stated I was delinquent and owed over a $1,000 – plus the current month’s bill. Needless to say, I was in shock.
Today I received a bill and can’t tell if I owe or if I don’t. One box says $-230.17 and the other says Payoff Balance $417.74. Mind you MID takes $324 a month from our bank account on auto-pay. I just want to know if anyone else is having problems understanding the new MID billing format?
Sherrie Lambaren, Modesto
