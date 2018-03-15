Thanks, Libs, for ruining our state

Did anybody ever stop to think how lucky we are? We can save 25 cents on a head of lettuce, 25 cents a pound on tomatoes – heck we save money on all our produce purchases. At the same time, we help third-world people educate their kids and help them with housing, not to mention health care, food stamps, driver’s licenses. Just raise our taxes, and we can do it. For that we get low-cost lawn care, low-cost housekeepers – and don’t worry about the added crime.
Our people are much worse about breaking the law then they are, I hear. And we don’t even have to speak to them because we can’t speak their language anyway. Heck they are bringing their own culture with them, no need to assimilate. If this keeps going who needs a boarder wall ? Doesn’t this give you a warm & fuzzy feeling inside? Thanks Libs.
John Mendosa, Ceres
