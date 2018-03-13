Shubham Goel: Make me governor, we’ll ax the tax and cancel the bullet train

My name is Shubham Goel and I am a 22-year-old running for governor of California as an independent (no party preference)!
I am running because I want to show people that you don’t need to be either rich or good looking or charismatic or corrupt or a D-list celebrity or politically well connected (nepotism) to make a difference. All you need is courage, hopefulness and a will to stand up for what you believe in.
I graduated from UCLA with a degree in economics and film. I have gained pragmatic experience working in software, entertainment and virtual-reality companies. I am an everyday person born and raised Californian who wants to fix state problems – problems that our ineffective and corrupt state government will not fix.
Some of the platforms I am passionate about implementing include:
Never miss a local story.
GovBook: All office holders in California will have a transparent digital profile on the governor’s website.
The Great High Speed Railway Trainwreck: Defunding the inefficient high speed railway.
Ax the Tax: We are in a budget surplus of about $6 billion, now is the time to lower taxes.
Shubham Goel, Modesto
Comments