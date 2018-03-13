Michael Noordewier: Jeff Denham remains best choice for our Valley

I try not to get involved in petty partisan politics and look past whether someone is Republican or Democratic. I choose to vote for the person who seems the most knowledgeable and will work the hardest for my community. My community is the Central Valley.
There isn’t a person I am aware of who works harder or is more knowledgeable than Jeff Denham, particularly about the unique issues we face here. I want dreamers to stay, water, jobs, affordable housing, better roads, clean air and accountability for where our tax dollars go. The people who have decided to run against Jeff have nothing more going for them than the fact they are Democrats – big deal, I could care less!
I want someone who is competent and able to get things done. It turns out the best Democratic candidate for our interests and the valley’s is a Republican fiscal conservative. Who knew? Jeff you got my vote. Thanks for your service.
Michael Noordewier, Modesto
Comments