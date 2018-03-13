Paul Golden: Why write about insignificant road money Denham got now?

In a front-page article in The Modesto Bee, “Millions of federal dollars will help fix region’s roads” (March 11), we read about $9 million of federal money for the beginning of a project to improve the Highway 132 / Highway 99 interchange. In reporter Ken Carlson’s piece, Rep. Jeff Denham is praised six times as the driving force behind this money in a story curiously published close to the midterm elections.
If I am reading the details correctly, this $9 million will help pay for 0.5 miles. The cost for the entire first phase will be $82 million and the entire 99-Gates project will cost $260 million.
I wrote a letter to the editor in the early 1980s describing 132 west of Modesto as “death alley.” I noted then “the state acquired the land decades ago,” referring to the stretch out to I580. Using Google Earth, we see the ratio of two- to four-lane sections remains unchanged.
I have learned since residing in the Valley for almost 40 years that California is really a red state. How else could we have Denham represent Stanislaus County and Devin Nunes represent Fresno? Fortunately, the national press does not often mention Nunes and Fresno in the same breath.
Paul Golden, Modesto
