Ross W. Lee: Opinions about water, failure of liberalism keep us reading The Bee

Just when our frustrations and outrage have us ready to cancel our Modesto Bee subscriptions, the Sunday Issues and Opinions page comes out with two gems of common sense: Mike Dunbar and Victor Davis Hanson.
Mike has consistently written insightful pieces on the Southern California water grab that is being promulgated by the California State Water Resources Control Board under the guise of saving fish. Pay attention. Mike’s points in “Scientists know state’s plan is a lie, but water board doesn’t care” (March 10) will be the basis for litigation for decades to come.
The piece by VDH re “The rapid ‘progress’ of progressivism” (Page 3B, March 11) on the failed progress of progressives should be required reading for every California student, but never will in liberal public institutions. When does common sense meet progressivism simply for the sake of special interest and say, “enough?”
Thank you Mike, Tim and gang for keeping the ship afloat.
Never miss a local story.
Ross W. Lee, Modesto
Comments