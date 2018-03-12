David and Katie Olivant: Modesto City Schools ignores this historic opportunity

Re “Protesting Stanislaus students could face consequences” (Front Page, March 12): The recent shooting in Parkland, Fla. has galvanized high school students across America to take action to prevent this type of bloodbath from ever recurring, while Congress and the White House wallow in an addiction to funding from special interests.
Turlock and Ceres school districts should be applauded for assuring students they will not face repercussions for participating safely and responsibly in the walkouts on March 14th. Meanwhile, Modesto City Schools sent emails and phone messages to parents which, in the name of safety, offered no such assurances and implied students would be disciplined for participating. How ironic.
Let’s be clear: the 17 minute walkout would not present a safety risk for students, at least no more than they face every day in a country whose government has strongly communicated that it values guns more than the safety of children. Enlightened school districts see walkouts as learning opportunities, a chance to be involved in a signature moment in American social history. Sadly, Modesto City Schools administrators would rather play it “safe.”
David and Katie Olivant, Turlock
Comments