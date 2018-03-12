Ramtin Zamiri: Need a reasonable alternative to Denham? That’s Josh Harder

Re “Jeff Denham, please help stop this awful slaughter” (Letters, Feb. 25): A prominent Oakdale resident and civic leader said in his letter to the editor that unless incumbent Jeff Denham showed a willingness to consider reasonable gun regulations designed to prevent school shootings, Clark’s vote might go elsewhere.
The only possible solution that can keep us safe against all kinds of threats is simply a knowledgeable and responsible person with actual solutions that can represent us in the best way possible. I suggest the Oakdale resident and others take a close look at Josh Harder, one of the Democratic candidates seeking to replace Rep. Denham. He has pledged not to take money from groups who put their selfish economic interests ahead of the common good, including, but not limited to, the NRA.
The Oakdale resident probably remembers when the National Rifle Association was a sporting club whose members shared an interest in hunting and sport shooting. Now it is a shill for gun and ammunition manufacturers and should be known as the NARA, the National Assault Rifle Association.
Jeff Denham has been silenced by the NRA; the Oakdale civic leader is right to look elsewhere. I believe Harder is a reasonable alternative.
Ramtin Zamiri, Modesto
