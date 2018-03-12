Bruce R. Frohman: Denham’s $9 million just not that big a deal

Re “Millions of federal dollars will help fix region’s roads” (Front Page, March 11): This was a fine re-election campaign piece for Congressman Jeff Denham appearing on the front page of my favorite newspaper. The Congressman brought home a grant of $9 million and the local elected Republicans gave high praise. How about some perspective?
Denham’s predecessor, retired Rep. Dennis Cardoza brought $17 million that was used to build the 219 expressway. Denham’s $9 million will do little for the 132 freeway project, which will need at least $260 million.
Denham’s $9 million is less than the amount of campaign money he raised in all of his political campaigns for Congress. He only secured $9 million out of a federal budget of over $1 trillion – even though he was committee chair? Big deal.
Does anyone find the election year timing of the announcement suspect? Denham should be bringing grants to his district every year, not just when he is subject to being turned out of office.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
Comments