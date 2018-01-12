Letters to the Editor

Casey O’Mara: Zwahlen reasonable, thoughtful, inclusive, dependable

January 12, 2018 03:55 PM

I’m delighted to support Sue Zwahlen as the Democratic candidate for Congress from District 10. She is a community activist who listens, cares and achieves results. Her eight years on the local school board earned her the admiration of teachers, administrators and parents. She was known for her success in helping to work out differences and disagreements.

On a personal note, I was a single mother and new to Modesto when I met Sue 34 years ago. She was one of the first people to offer to look after my son when I worked late, to involve us in her family events, and often swung by our house just to check in. Over the years, she’s consistently been reasonable, thoughtful, open-minded, inclusive and someone you can count on.

I trust Sue to always do the “right thing” for us and our country. If you want to promote sanity and honesty in Washington, D.C., I encourage you to nominate Sue Zwahlen.

Casey O’Mara, Modesto

