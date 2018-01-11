Letters to the Editor

Brooks Judd: Whew, sure glad Trump reassured us about how smart he is

January 11, 2018 02:39 PM

It is with a sigh of relief that after the nation’s top psychiatrists and psychologists have called into question the mental fitness of Trump. The man himself has issued a rosy, glowing report on his own genius, informing his minions how he graduated from the toughest and most prestigious institutions of learning in the universe, how his mental stability is well within MENSA guidelines and how he has the ability to illegally make billions upon billions of dollars and lay waste to any person or company that dares gets in his way. In short Trump is “a very stable genius.” And Americans were worried about the fitness of their king.

Brooks Judd, Turlock

