Stephanie and Doug Mansfield: An inspirational story about an inspiring man

Re “Coaching Waterford gives him the strength to fight stage 4 cancer” (Page 1C, Jan. 7): My husband and I read the article about the Waterford High girls basketball coach. This article was so inspiring, the coach has stage 4 melanoma and is coaching the girls basketball team and doing a great job. I don’t know if any of us can imagine the strength of character this takes; what an incredible person. This guy won the Bronze Star and is a Purple Heart recipient. He is definitely in our prayers. This article is inspiring, when you think you’re down and out keep plugging away. Joshua Whitfield is no quitter.
Stephanie and Doug Mansfield, Modesto
