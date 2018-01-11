Letters to the Editor

Stephanie and Doug Mansfield: An inspirational story about an inspiring man

January 11, 2018 12:23 PM

Re “Coaching Waterford gives him the strength to fight stage 4 cancer” (Page 1C, Jan. 7): My husband and I read the article about the Waterford High girls basketball coach. This article was so inspiring, the coach has stage 4 melanoma and is coaching the girls basketball team and doing a great job. I don’t know if any of us can imagine the strength of character this takes; what an incredible person. This guy won the Bronze Star and is a Purple Heart recipient. He is definitely in our prayers. This article is inspiring, when you think you’re down and out keep plugging away. Joshua Whitfield is no quitter.

Stephanie and Doug Mansfield, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash

    Pursuit by Merced CHP of a stolen car end in head on crash near Empire, Ca.

CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash

CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash 1:17

CHP Pursuit From Merced Ends In Crash
Surveillance Footage: Alleged stabbing suspect at Modesto doughnut shop 0:19

Surveillance Footage: Alleged stabbing suspect at Modesto doughnut shop
Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto 1:00

Fatal hit-and-run in Modesto

View More Video