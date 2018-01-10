Elizabeth Jenkins: Disrupt the Congressional boys’ club, vote for Zwahlen

Looking for someone to restore integrity and effectively represent the historically underserved people of California Congressional District 10? Look no further than Modestan Sue Zwahlen! Sue will place the needs of her constituents ahead of the big-money interests now driving national policy. Sue is all about hard work, perseverance and honesty. Whether serving as a school board member, emergency room nurse or tending the needs of her six kids, we can count on Sue to represent all of the hard-working people of the Valley.
Sue will work hard to preserve and improve health care for all, create investment opportunities for business and ensure good-paying jobs for our district. As a Modesto City Schools board member, emergency room nurse and classroom volunteer, Sue understands the need to deal with a crisis large or small with quick treatment, honesty and healing compassion. As a fair but tough-minded woman, Sue will bring needed change to the good-old boys club Congress has become.
Elizabeth Jenkins, Modesto
Comments