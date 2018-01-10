Letters to the Editor

Diane M. Kroeze: Release of testimony proves senators are lying to protect Trump

January 10, 2018 11:27 AM

I guess 45’s lying has rubbed off on lots of Congressmembers. We already knew Rep. J. Denham lied to us about ACA/Obamacare. He lies when he talks to the press and says the Horrific Republican new tax bill will benefit District 10. Now we have two senators, Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham who have been lying through their teeth about the testimony from Fusion GPS executives.

They requested that the Department of Justice investigate Christopher Steel, the FBI and GPS Fusion over Steel’s dossier on Trump. The senators “hinted” conspiracy by the FBI, Hillary Clinton and Fusion GPS. Grassley claimed it was “not possible” to release testimony by the Fusion execs even after they requested it be released. Too bad Grassley and Graham not more dedicated to the U.S. than they are to Trump.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, ranking minority member of the Senate Intelligence Committee released all 312 pages of testimony to the public. The pages prove that Grassley and Graham were promoting fake news, aka, lying. Christopher Steel is not even a U.S. citizen, but realized his investigation was finding a “crime in progress” and with GPS’s approval reported his findings to the FBI.

Diane M. Kroeze, Modesto

