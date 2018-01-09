Mark Kleiderlein: What’s wrong with Trump fixing a broken system?

Raw Video: Crash on Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County kills 1

A 32-year-old Turlock man was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, after his vehicle was involved in a wreck on Interstate 5 west of Vernalis in Stanislaus County. Modesto Bee reader Regalio Diaz Sandoval captured the aftermath from his vehicle. (Regalio Diaz Sandoval)