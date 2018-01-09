Letters to the Editor

Mark Kleiderlein: What’s wrong with Trump fixing a broken system?

January 09, 2018 12:17 PM

Gov. Jerry Brown refers to California taxpayers as “freeloaders”; Nancy Pelosi congratulates illegals for breaking into the U.S.; the California legislature increases the gas tax 12 cents per gallon over strong public objection; California spends $23 billion annually on illegal immigrants; California is the fourth highest-taxed state; California is a sanctuary state – and The Bee editorial board think Jeff Denham is the villain? That Donald Trump is unhinged?

Denham should be congratulated for voting for tax reform. For decades, U.S. (and California) tax policies have made the U.S. non-competitive, driving jobs overseas to friendlier tax countries and gutting our middle class.

The left plays its usual class warfare card and portrays the tax bill as a boon for the wealthy. Yet it helps everyone except the poor, who don’t pay any income taxes. The middle class pay reduced taxes. Reducing the burden on businesses and the wealthy (job creators) will help restore American jobs.

Donald Trump succeeded in fixing a broken tax system. It would be refreshing if The Bee Editorial board and its columnists would understand this truth and actually support our president. Despite your dislike for Trump, he is our president and he has our citizen’s best interest at heart.

Mark Kleiderlein, Modesto

