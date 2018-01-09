Ingrid Balisha: Spare me Oprah (and Babs) your phony, hypocritical virtue

Golden Globes. Everyone wearing black in solidarity for #metoo. Bunch of overpaid frauds sniffing themselves with their hypocritical virtue signaling. Shameful. You, all of you knew about the sexual abuse and said nothing. Don’t you dare lecture me or anyone else who, unlike you and your ilk, didn’t let a man grope us and claim we had no choice. You “absolutely” did have a choice. You stayed silent not because you were scared you stayed silent for your own self interest and opportunity.
That means #youtoo Oprah. What a bunch of stupid crap you spewed. Or “The Babs” Streisand, don’t even let me get started on the sexist nonsense coming from her. “We women of Hollywood don’t make as much money, we don’t win as many awards” blah, blah, blah...
Then there was the sad, pathetic men. Fearful to defend their innocence. Guilty of nothing other than being a man sat there mute, neutered while their self-important gals went on and on and on...wow.
Hollywood, media and the political elite are a cabal of false prophets who play on the weak-minded and uninformed in order to gain their trust and consent
Never miss a local story.
Ingrid Balisha, Turlock
Comments