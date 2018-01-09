Lydia De La Riva: Denham’s refusal to sign petition betrays the Dreamers

It’s time to choose. Are we going to tell young people who grew up in America – the “Dreamers” who know no other country – that they can become legal residents and citizens, or are we going to pass a bill that could fund their deportation?
America is at its best when we judge people based on their character and contribution, not their birthplace or background. America is better than gridlock and inaction. America is better than telling young Americans to go back to countries they barely remember.
Rep. Jeff Denham must take a strong, public stand in support of the Dreamers and demand action on the Dream Act. So far, over 195 members of the House, including two Republicans, have signed the discharge petition to force a vote on the Dream Act. Rep. Jeff Denham has not yet added his name. What is he waiting for?
It’s time for Congress to pull together and get this done, now.
Lydia De La Riva, Modesto
