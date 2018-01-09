Melissa Santos: Stop dawdling Congress, pass a clean Dream now!

Re “Ex-officials for Homeland urge fast DACA action” (Page 6A, Jan. 4): It was published that three former Department of Homeland Security leaders sent a letter to representatives from both political parties to stress the urgency of passing some sort of immigration relief for our young immigrants by Jan. 19. In their letter they highlight how it took three months for the first DACA application to be approved, that in order for a new program to roll out smoothly a bill needs to be passed as soon as possible.
Both employers and employees are already facing some tough decisions because it has been three months since President Trump effectively ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with no solution.
What is it going to take for this administration and Congress to listen? How many more stories must be shared or advocates join the fight? It should not be that hard to protect those who are contributing in a thoughtful and meaningful way to our country. The time for an immigration reform solution is long overdue. Congress should pass the DREAM Act now!
Melissa Santos, Stanislaus Regional Coordinator, Mi Familia Vota, Modesto
Comments