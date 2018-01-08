Letters to the Editor

David K. Ford: Look at the Dow, you can see Trump is doing a great job

January 08, 2018 05:30 PM

Don’t look now, but in just a little over a year we have the Dow Jones average going up over 5,000 points. Under whose presidency? Oh yes, that guy you and most of your letter-writing groupies despise – President Donald Trump.

Such a rise in the stock market has never happened before! His detractors have the nerve to say Trump is “harming countless people” with his “damaging statements.” I’m happy to say I supported and I share the values of this great president. All I see is a winner who is cutting through a lot of rigamarole and roadblocks thrown in front of him by members of both parties, accomplishing worthwhile things and getting this country headed in the right direction by reducing layoffs, adding jobs and putting Americans (of all colors) first.

There’s a new feeling of hope and optimism that the majority of citizens are feeling in spite of the negative spin you media guys keep piling on. That’s why he has to keep Tweeting, it’s the only way he can communicate without you guys spinning it sideways. Is he crude? Yes. But he’s also real and honest. He is not politically correct. That’s why we elected the guy.

David K. Ford, Manteca

