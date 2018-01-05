Michael Caine: Denham got nothing for his devotion to Ryan, Trump

Re “Denham helped fix the tax system” (Letters, Jan. 5), Jeff Denham had nothing to do with the tax bill. All he did was vote for it as a sycophant of Paul Ryan and Donald Trump. While other Republican put their straws in the pot to siphon off benefits for their districts, Denham handed the rope attached to his nose to Ryan. If you had a 401(k) plan, as did many of us did in 2008 when the market crashed, you’d know the comment that 401(k)s are “better” and “more reliable” is truly wrong.
Meanwhile my Social Security and Medicare, which we have all paid into and earned for a lifetime of work, is secure – except from, perhaps, a Republican majority in Congress and a numbskull in the White House.
Michael Caine, Modesto
