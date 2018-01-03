Letters to the Editor

Jerome W. Handley: UFO research? Has Bee joined the crackpots?

January 03, 2018 02:53 PM

Re “UFO research funding seems practical” (Page 7A, Dec. 28): It’s a sad state of affairs when, with all the advances and discoveries in science and technology, The Bee decides to applaud UFO research. The editorial mentions “crackpots and pseudo-scientists peddling elaborate falsehoods.”

Now The Bee has, apparently, decided to join the legions of “believers” further blurring the line between science and fantasy. Contrary to The Bee’s editorial persuasion, there is no “upside” to UFO research. Millions have already been spent with nothing to show, save for a lot to debunk. The editorial refers to “unearthly metal alloys,” implying, first of all, that there is such a thing, which there isn’t, and secondly that they were delivered here by aliens (who presumably crash landed).

The dearth of science news in The Bee shows your disdain and contempt for non-sensational information. Trying to legitimize a topic that revels in sensationalism and little else is shameful. Dial down on the murder and mayhem and give some information that can educate and enlighten. Perhaps The Bee could raise the bar by including a daily science or technology article. I’m sure many of your readers would appreciate something uplifting, something remarkable, something worth contemplating.

Jerome W. Handley, Turlock

