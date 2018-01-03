Michael A. Clarke: If you’re still with Trump, you’re against America

Trump’s first year as president is coming to an end and I’m astonished that so many of our citizens continue to support his activities. When I grew up and could vote, I assumed people voted for candidates who shared their values and beliefs. Given that Trump is a misogynistic, homophobic, racist bigot who makes a career of lying, it would suggest his followers might be misogynists, homophobes and racists, too.
Many Trump supporters have strong feelings about a particular issue and apparently overlook the president’s damaging statements that can harm countless people. “He’s against abortion, so he gets my vote.” He may brag about sexually assaulting women, but he’s “draining the swamp.” He makes fun of disabled people, but he’s “making America great again.” He claims the press is the enemy of the people, but he is “creating lots of jobs.” Perhaps Trump’s supporters should take a comprehensive look at his values and reconsider their support.
As responsible citizens we must strive to uphold America’s values of fairness, equality and justice. Citizens who support and share the values and beliefs of President Trump are complicit in tearing down those values.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
