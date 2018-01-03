Dorothy Walker: Thanks to your generosity, many enjoyed a Christmas feast

Turlock Together and the Salvation Army Turlock thank the many generous donors and volunteers whose contributions made this year’s 18th Christmas Day dinner for the lonely and less fortunate in the community a heartwarming success. More than 300 children and adults feasted on traditional Christmas turkey dinners prepared and personally served to guests seated at decorated tables in the Salvation Army’s Lander Avenue gymnasium. While it is impossible to name all the volunteers and donors, our thanks and gratitude are extended to everyone whose kindness and generosity helped make the day so special for dozens of appreciative beneficiaries
Dorothy Walker, Coordinator, Turlock Together
