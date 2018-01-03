Letters to the Editor

Dorothy Walker: Thanks to your generosity, many enjoyed a Christmas feast

January 03, 2018 02:42 PM

Turlock Together and the Salvation Army Turlock thank the many generous donors and volunteers whose contributions made this year’s 18th Christmas Day dinner for the lonely and less fortunate in the community a heartwarming success. More than 300 children and adults feasted on traditional Christmas turkey dinners prepared and personally served to guests seated at decorated tables in the Salvation Army’s Lander Avenue gymnasium. While it is impossible to name all the volunteers and donors, our thanks and gratitude are extended to everyone whose kindness and generosity helped make the day so special for dozens of appreciative beneficiaries

Dorothy Walker, Coordinator, Turlock Together

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way

    Two approaching storms aren't impressive, but we'll take it. Starting Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service says the region will see some light rain and high elevation snow shower on and off through Friday.

Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way

Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way 0:14

Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way
Chickens dance in the slow lanes, closing SoCal freeway as CHP work to wrangle the birds 0:26

Chickens dance in the slow lanes, closing SoCal freeway as CHP work to wrangle the birds
Car takes out power pole in Modesto crash 1:08

Car takes out power pole in Modesto crash

View More Video