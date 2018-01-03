Letters to the Editor

Elena Linehan: Where is gas tax going? Here are some specific spots in Sonora

January 03, 2018 02:24 PM

Re “Exactly where is gas tax going?” (Letters, Dec. 14): Where does the gas tax go? Senate Bill 1 – the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 – raised our gas tax to fix roads and increase public transit. An editor’s note broke down SB1 planned expenditures over the next 10 years, including road maintenance, bridge rehabilitation and transportation research.

I can tell you where the SB1 funds will be used in Tuolumne County. At their Dec. 7, 2017 meeting the California Transportation Commission approved the start of a $730,000 project for downtown Sonora to put in landscaped pedestrian bulb-outs at one intersection, replacing sidewalks and curb ramps, which incorporate pedestrian amenities, including benches, trash receptacles, improved lighting, and a tourist information kiosk in a pocket park using SB1 funding.

Elena Linehan, Sonora

