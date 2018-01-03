Dean Jepson: Let Mueller probe play out before we sink into tribalism

Fox News and GOP attacks on the Mueller investigation are laughable. FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page exchanged unflattering emails regarding candidate Trump in 2016. This comes to light in July of 2017, and they are removed from the investigation. But the entire investigation is somehow compromised??
During the Benghazi hearings with Clinton, it appeared that distasteful emails were a prerequisite to be on the questioning GOP panels. The microscope placed on this event found we were weak in preparation; we had problems with intelligence gathering and sharing; and Hillary used a private server for sensitive emails. Steps have been taken to shore up these faults.
Mueller’s investigation must play out. The American people didn’t knowingly vote for somebody financially compromised by Vladimir Putin. The American people don’t want Russians hacking into our voting terminals, or using social media to influence elections. We don’t want deals only helping the wealthy. The American people deserve to know some major prosecutorial decisions, before the 2018 midterms, so steps can be taken to make changes, if needed.
We have religious, social, economic, political, and educational divisions in our country, because of our many liberties. Let’s not lose them to complete tribalism.
Never miss a local story.
Dean Jepson, Turlock
Comments