Clifford Nagle: Why no accountability for those who overspent city’s money?

Re “Modesto disciplines wastewater employees” (Front page, Jan. 2): So, the city employees playing hooky on the job have been disciplined and we are to believe the problem is solved. What about their supervision? Were job sites ever visited? This situation dovetails with the purchasing fiasco previously reported by The Bee. Why didn’t supervision – accountants or auditors – discover the overspending and why has no disciplinary action been reported?
If short staffing is a major factor, who is to blame for that and can it be rectified? If the purchaser(s) were aware the orders and contracts were being overspent, they should be harshly disciplined. If they did not know, they should be ashamed of themselves. It is hard to believe vendors never mentioned renewing the orders or asked if bid requests would be solicited for new orders.
Clifford Nagle, Riverbank
