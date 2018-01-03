Letters to the Editor

Clifford Nagle: Why no accountability for those who overspent city’s money?

January 03, 2018 02:13 PM

Re “Modesto disciplines wastewater employees” (Front page, Jan. 2): So, the city employees playing hooky on the job have been disciplined and we are to believe the problem is solved. What about their supervision? Were job sites ever visited? This situation dovetails with the purchasing fiasco previously reported by The Bee. Why didn’t supervision – accountants or auditors – discover the overspending and why has no disciplinary action been reported?

If short staffing is a major factor, who is to blame for that and can it be rectified? If the purchaser(s) were aware the orders and contracts were being overspent, they should be harshly disciplined. If they did not know, they should be ashamed of themselves. It is hard to believe vendors never mentioned renewing the orders or asked if bid requests would be solicited for new orders.

Clifford Nagle, Riverbank

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way

    Two approaching storms aren't impressive, but we'll take it. Starting Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service says the region will see some light rain and high elevation snow shower on and off through Friday.

Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way

Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way 0:14

Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way
Chickens dance in the slow lanes, closing SoCal freeway as CHP work to wrangle the birds 0:26

Chickens dance in the slow lanes, closing SoCal freeway as CHP work to wrangle the birds
Car takes out power pole in Modesto crash 1:08

Car takes out power pole in Modesto crash

View More Video