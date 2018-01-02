Linda Knoll: Pittance we’ll get from ‘tax reform’ won’t hide the real beneficiaries

Re “Tax code update has local benefits” (Page 7A, Dec. 28): I’m shaking my head after reading Jeff Denham’s self-congratulatory opinion piece. All it seems to says is ... we considered axing this, but oops, you didn’t like that, so we decided to keep it. It almost looks as though Congress picked all these little ways to get people up in arms and distracted from the real purpose of handing billions of dollars in tax gifts to the wealthy.
Almost every point we find not a newer, better way to do things, but only a reversal of a bad plan. Yes, we might see a little extra cash in the months ahead, but I don’t anticipate any long-term benefits since the provisions for middle-class folks expire in a few short years while corporations and the super rich will enjoy benefits without end. Denham needs to be voted out, along with the rest of Congress that support an oligarchy.
Linda Knoll, Modesto
