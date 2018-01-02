Naramsen Goriel: TJ Cox has actually done something for the Valley

Congressmen Jeff Denham is not a reflection of the 10th Congressional District’s values of compassion, inclusion and fairness. Denham’s support for GOP policies demonstrate selfishness.
Denham has voted against his constituents’ interests consistently. Central valley residents need policy proposals to stimulate the economy, not tax cuts for the rich that will hinder growth. Denham succumbs to fallacious arguments from corporate lobbyists with no ties to the Central Valley while ignoring his constituents. Unless it’s a photo-op, you won’t see Denham in public. It’s time for him to go.
TJ Cox is the only one who can defeat Denham and provide long-term leadership CA-10 needs. TJ has helped open health clinics, has a favorable connection to Central Valley agriculture, and is familiar with creating well-paying jobs in the Valley.
TJ has the experience and intellect to help working class through safety nets, students with well-paying jobs for a better future, and protect Social Security and Medicare for the elderly and disabled. Rather than ignore his community, TJ addresses his communities’ concerns.
Naramsen Goriel, Modesto
