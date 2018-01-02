Lise Talbott: TJ Cox has actually done a lot to help the Valley – elect him

Local residents have an important decision to make this year. It’s time to elect a new member of Congress to represent us. When choosing a candidate, I look at it as if I’m hiring a new employee. I need someone who has genuine experience with the issues that matter to the district: health care, agriculture, the environment and job creation. TJ Cox checks all the boxes, and has my vote for this important job!
He’s built health centers throughout the Central Valley and put successful programs in place to meet the health care needs of California’s under served. He’s developed resources, tools and businesses that meet the real, on-the-ground needs of the ag community while supporting and protecting the environment. With all of these projects, he’s brought high quality jobs to the Central Valley. He has a strong record of success. I look forward to helping TJ Cox bring his experience and talent to Washington to work for us!
Lise Talbott, Waterford
Comments