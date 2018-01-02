Randy Little: Who can forget the Bowling Green massacre (that never happened)?

Can you believe that it is approaching a year since we were informed of the Bowling Green Massacre? Since we were never given an official date for this event, we can only memorialize the date when presidential counseler Kellyanne Conway mentioned it to reporters from Cosmopolitan magazine and TMZ on Jan. 29 then repeated it to Chris Matthews on MSNBC a few days later. “Bowling Green massacre wasn’t a one-time slip – Conway has said it before” (Online, Feb. 6, 2017)
It never happened, but to hear her tell the story, it was a major event in U.S. history that should never be forgotten – especially by anyone who survived the incident.
This claim exceeded even Kellyanne’s famous use of “alternative facts” repertoire. Alternative facts are based on a basic, agreed upon fact, claim or premise. The Bowling Green Massacre seems to have originated in Conway’s, uh, head.
So, on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, display your American flag at full staff. Then, walk up to a friend, relative, co-worker, bus driver, passerby, grocer, barber, wait-staff, teacher, politician, first responder or dentist, and wish them congratulations for having survived the Bowling Green Massacre. Then go buy them a beer or another beverage.
Randy Little, Turlock
