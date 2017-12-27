Michael Caine: Put country over party when it comes to the Russia investigation

Re “Lefty writers fail to see Mueller probe is compromised” (Letters, Dec. 22): Neither the free press nor the FBI is compromised. The Republican attack on the Mueller investigation is so disingenuous as to be laughable if it were not an example of how the Russians, who are the true object of the investigation, are winning and how the laugh is on us. There is no doubt in any non-partisan view of the last presidential election that the Russians interfered as much as they could. It is also obvious that they interfered in favor of Trump because they knew that a Trump presidency would at the very least sow confusion in the world order and weaken the U.S. influence in many areas, serving the interest of Russia quite well. It worked too. Now Trump’s supporters are taking up the Russian cause by trying to block the investigation into how the Russians did it for nothing other than purely partisan politics bearing no responsibility to the American people. The attacks on the free press are nothing more than part of a fascist-like war on free speech and democracy itself. We need to make sure Trump and any other American president are not able to choke off those who are seeking the truth.
Michael Caine, Modesto
Comments