Dale Parkinson: Denham and Trump are quite a team

What an incredible year! Jeff Denham and the Republican Party have given us a mentally ill president. He has almost continually lied about almost everything, important or trivial. Denham seemed to relish joining in with his lie to a thousand people at a town hall meeting in Denair about taking away our healthcare. Denham and Trump are quite a team. The president says he will make tax reform that helps the middle class and hurts the super rich. Denham then helps do the opposite and the Great Buffoon signs it into law. We must not forget what these two have done to hurt the people of Stanislaus County. We will remember for the 11 months until it is time to vote to dump Denham. Almost every day people are leaving the Republican Party to become independents or join another party. Stand strong in love of America. If you don’t like Trump or Denham you have a choice of many other parties or no party at all.
Dale Parkinson, Turlock
