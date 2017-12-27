Letters to the Editor

Dale Parkinson: Denham and Trump are quite a team

December 27, 2017 04:37 PM

What an incredible year! Jeff Denham and the Republican Party have given us a mentally ill president. He has almost continually lied about almost everything, important or trivial. Denham seemed to relish joining in with his lie to a thousand people at a town hall meeting in Denair about taking away our healthcare. Denham and Trump are quite a team. The president says he will make tax reform that helps the middle class and hurts the super rich. Denham then helps do the opposite and the Great Buffoon signs it into law. We must not forget what these two have done to hurt the people of Stanislaus County. We will remember for the 11 months until it is time to vote to dump Denham. Almost every day people are leaving the Republican Party to become independents or join another party. Stand strong in love of America. If you don’t like Trump or Denham you have a choice of many other parties or no party at all.

Dale Parkinson, Turlock

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

    Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene.

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers
Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run 0:39

Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run
Scene of fire that damaged businesses at Modesto strip mall 1:18

Scene of fire that damaged businesses at Modesto strip mall

View More Video