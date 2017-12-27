Kathleen A. Mirassou: Denham touts savings for wealthy families

Congressman Denham supported a bill that is an enormous overhaul to the tax code with ramifications for years to come.
This bill hits Californians hard – limiting the deductions taken for state and property taxes and penalizing married couples. The bill’s repeal of the individual mandate will lead to much higher premiums for those remaining in the health insurance pool.
Denham voted for this bill despite the best interests of his constituents. In a press release he declared how great it will be for a family earning $90,000. Terrific for them, but the median income for this county is around $53,000. If he paid more attention to the realities in his district, he might know that!
We need to replace Denham. That’s why I proudly support school board member and Democrat Sue Zwahlen. She served on the board with integrity. Sue has been in this community her entire life and understands our concerns. She will tell it like it is and be willing to work with both sides to do what is best for our community because she is from our community.
I urge anyone who wants to defeat Denham in November to check out Sue Zwahlen for Congress!
Kathleen A. Mirassou, Turlock
