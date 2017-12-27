Fred Cruz: Voting is a privilege for American citizens

Re “Narcissism blinds Trump to his own unpopularity” (Letters, Dec. 24): Recently, a writer posted some comments on the “democratic norm” specifically relating to voting. Point of clarification to the writer. You are eligible to vote in federal elections if: (1) You are a U.S. citizen; (2) You meet your state’s residency requirements; and (3) You are 18 years old (Now some states allow 17-year olds to vote in primaries or register to vote if they will be 18 before the general election).
The writer stated that it is one man, one vote. Well that is not correct. The mere fact you are here does not afford you the privilege to vote, that privilege is available only to U. S. citizens. The writer also alluded to any voter identification requirements are discriminatory in their very nature. Well no, if you are aggrieved to provide verification of your identity, then you are easily offended. Are you offended by the TSA agent that requires everyone to provide identification prior to boarding an aircraft? That person is simply verifying that you are the person your ID states you are. And that is the purpose of voter ID requirement, the verification of your identity, no more, no less. So to clarify the democratic norm, it is “One Citizen, One Vote” period.
Fred Cruz, Modesto
