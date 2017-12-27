Derek O’Bar: Let’s review how Denham is working for us

With 2017 drawing to a close, I think this is the perfect time to review how well Congressman Jeff Denham has represented his constituents. All in all, he is failing our district and the working-class people he is supposed to represent. For example, after saying he would not vote to eliminate Medi-Cal benefits for his constituents, he changed his mind at the last minute and voted to end the Medi-Cal benefits that so many people in his district depend on. More recently, he voted to ensure that corporations and the wealthy would get massive tax cuts while eliminating crucial tax deductions for workers and students. On immigration, Congressman Denham has been a vocal supporter of DACA recipients but has been unable to convince his Republican counterparts to even bring the issue to a vote. Perhaps the most troubling thing about his time in office is the utter lack of transparency he has shown. He has held only one town hall and has ignored calls to answer directly to his constituents. 2018 provides the Congressman with an opportunity to vote on behalf of our district but thus far he has shown he only cares about his wealthy donors.
Derek O’Bar, Tracy
