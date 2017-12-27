JoAnn Found: Thank you for supporting the Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree

T'was the day after wrapping, and all through the space, not “one” tag was found not even a trace.
The boxes were empty and stacked with great care, safely stored for next year without flair.
Only five tags remained on our Tree at the end and “two” tags were missing…to those we must tend.
Some of our shoppers, their gifts not returned, we're sure there was reason, but we were concerned.
Forty in total with no gifts in sight, so our elves were required to work through the night!
We made up gifts to cover these needs shopping for items with last minute speed.
We hustled and bustled, tired as we were, filling orders so quickly, it seemed all a blur.
But as we envisioned, each child received the gift of hope, so they could believe!
We thank those who helped us, with kindness and love, and hope that you know you’re blessed from above.
Now as we settle to give time to our own, we can truly look back, on a job well-done.
In looking it over, we rose to great heights, and we say, “Thanks to you all” and to all “A good night!”
JoAnn Found, Public Awareness, Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree
