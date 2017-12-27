Letters to the Editor

JoAnn Found: Thank you for supporting the Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree

December 27, 2017 04:10 PM

T'was the day after wrapping, and all through the space, not “one” tag was found not even a trace.

The boxes were empty and stacked with great care, safely stored for next year without flair.

Only five tags remained on our Tree at the end and “two” tags were missing…to those we must tend.

Some of our shoppers, their gifts not returned, we're sure there was reason, but we were concerned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Forty in total with no gifts in sight, so our elves were required to work through the night!

We made up gifts to cover these needs shopping for items with last minute speed.

We hustled and bustled, tired as we were, filling orders so quickly, it seemed all a blur.

But as we envisioned, each child received the gift of hope, so they could believe!

We thank those who helped us, with kindness and love, and hope that you know you’re blessed from above.

Now as we settle to give time to our own, we can truly look back, on a job well-done.

In looking it over, we rose to great heights, and we say, “Thanks to you all” and to all “A good night!”

JoAnn Found, Public Awareness, Soroptimist Community Christmas Tree

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

    Dozens of teens allegedly fought, harassed customers and jumped on top of cars Tuesday night at Weberstown and Sherwood malls in Stockton. Kyle Ramlochan shot this video of the scene.

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers
Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run 0:39

Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run
Scene of fire that damaged businesses at Modesto strip mall 1:18

Scene of fire that damaged businesses at Modesto strip mall

View More Video