Letters to the Editor

Llewellyn Boyle: Who is saying ‘Thank you’ to Denham?

December 27, 2017 04:05 PM

Ironically, Representative Jeff Denham has earned a “thank you” from all of us. In spite of the wishes of a majority of his constituents who will be directly affected by the GOP tax bill, he nonetheless voted in favor of the bill. Further, and in spite of the assessments of nearly every credible economist who says that the bill will greatly increase our debt, will cause millions to lose health insurance, will significantly increase the already indefensible income inequality in the US, will be particularly bad for the taxpayers of California, and will give a host of other generous benefits to millionaires and billionaires, Mr. Denham voted to cast his lot with the GOP donor class. In doing so, he has voted to give tremendous tax benefits to the already wealthy in order to make them wealthier still. Mr. Denham has made a clear and unambiguous statement as to which side he is working for. For the wealthy, Mr. Denham must be their hero. For the rest of us, we’ll remember his actions in November of 2018.

Llewellyn Boyle, Turlock

