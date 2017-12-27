Warren Council: Russia did interfere, investigation must continue

No matter how one feels about President Trump and the Russian interference during the 2016 election, firing Special Prosecutor Mueller or stopping congressional investigations would be a monumental mistake. Russia interfered with our election and has been doing so in other nations. It is frightening that social media has made it so easy for Russia to insert their will in our elections and attempt to place their finger on the scale. It is essential that we know the extent of their interference.
These investigations must do three things. Gather all information on methods used by Russians. Follow up with legislation and recommendations to prevent or limit future influence. Finally, determine if there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian interference.
Shutting down investigations will reward Russia and encourage other rogue states to attempt the same. Also, similar to the steroid scandal in baseball where several athletes appeared to have been juiced with steroids while breaking records, at minimum President Trump will be placing an asterisk next to his name if he ends the Congressional investigations or fires the Special Prosecutor. Whatever the results, Americans deserve the truth; we cannot shut down the investigations prior to their conclusion.
Warren Council, Escalon
