David F. Ablett: Tax cut does little for people who need it most

I have a simple question. What is the income distribution in Stanislaus County? Or, to put it a little differently: What percentage of families make $90,000 or more and how many make far less? This is like the fruit that is hanging from the branch that is too high to reach. Looks good, but doesn’t do much for the hungry man. I hope all those who can’t find a stick to reach the fruit remember who put it there next year at election time.
David F. Ablett, Modesto
Editor’s Note: According the the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in 2016 for Modesto was $50,996.
