Bruce R. Frohman: Denham fighting for us?

When Congressman Jeff Denham speaks, one is only sure that his lips are moving. Mr. Denham lacks credibility with citizens who know his voting record. How often has he promised something and voted the opposite? Is the Congressman a fake conservative? On December 19, 2017, Denham voted for a tax cut giving the greatest benefit to those least in need of relief, living out of state! The national budget deficit will balloon by about 1.4 trillion dollars! True fiscal Conservatives balance a budget before cutting taxes. Denham voted for corporate welfare and voodoo economics. Earlier this year, Denham voted unsuccessfully to kill health insurance for up to 24 million Americans, offering no replacement plan. Is harming constituents a conservative value? In the past few weeks, phone calls from Denham’s campaign machine misrepresented his record. A door hanger advertised that he fights for us; no he doesn’t. He works for D.C. political bosses. Has Denham done anything of value for his district? Don’t count fake awards or fake accomplishments. We need truthful, competent representation. Please, don’t ever vote for a fake.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
