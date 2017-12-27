Jim P. Matthews: Everybody is not better off because of Trump

Re “Area GOP leader DeMartini poised to lead county board” (Front page, Dec. 24): In this article, Jim DeMartini says, “Everybody is better off because of Trump.” What an amazing statement to make when our president is brick-by-brick dismantling everything this country has stood for. The untold damage Trump is doing to this country and the world will take many years to repair, if it is even possible. Under his administration America is fast becoming a bit player on the world’s stage, leaving a leadership vacuum that China is only too happy to fill. Donald’s ignorance of world affairs is profound and deeply disturbing and the shame about it is that he does not even care. The fact that he feels it necessary to threaten allies to tow his line says it all. If by “everybody” DeMartini means his buddies and their portfolios, in the short run he might be right; but in the long run, we are all going to pay the price for an administration that has no moral compass and a total disregard for the truth.
Jim P. Matthews, Modesto
