Eric Mills: Season’s greetings and peace to all creatures

December 27, 2017 03:30 PM

America seems on the brink of a sea change regarding the use of animals in entertainment. No more Orca shows or breeding at SeaWorld; elephant bullhook bans, and the demise of the Ringling Bros. Circus. Some 35 countries have now outlawed the use of wild animals in circus acts. Can rodeos and their inherent cruelty be far behind? Pope Francis’ 2015 “Encyclical on Climate Change and Inequality” contains this remarkable statement: “It follows that our indifference or cruelty towards fellow creatures of this world sooner or later affects the treatment we mete out to other human beings. We have only one heart, and the same wretchedness which leads us to mistreat an animal will not be long in showing itself in our relationships with other people. Every act of cruelty toward any creature is contrary to human dignity.” Season’s greetings and peace to all creatures.

Eric Mills, Coordinator, Action for Animals, Oakland

