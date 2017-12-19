Patricia Egenberger: Our way of life imperiled by those now in charge

The current regime in Washington is living by this golden rule: “He who has the gold makes the rules.”
The economy they are feeding will widen the cavernous income inequality that already exists, threatening democracy itself. What are the beloved and time-honored institutions and safeguards they threaten? No less than freedom of the press, which includes the Internet; freedom of assembly, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, stewardship of the environment, our national parks, healthcare, religious freedom, civil rights, voting rights, a living wage, public safety due to the lack of reasonable limits on guns, and international diplomacy.
Lovers of oligarchy are aiding and abetting the divider-in-chief whose convenient and recently discovered Christianity has no resemblance to the gospel of Jesus. Alabama proved that a committed electorate can overcome egregious gerrymandering and voter suppression. I fervently hope the tide that is turning does not rise too late.
Patricia Egenberger, Modesto
