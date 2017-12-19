Lloyd Russell: Trump’s narcissism keeps him from accepting his deep unpopularity

In the 2016 presidential election, California had 55 electoral votes for a population of 39,144,000, or roughly one vote for each 711,000 people. Wyoming’s population of 586,000 had three electoral votes, or one for each 195,000 residents. In other words when the Electoral College met to chose the president, each Wyoming resident had the same representation as 3.7 Californians. This doesn’t meet the democratic norm of one man, one vote, but it is Constitutional. It also helps explain how Trumpkin became president despite losing to Hillary Clinton by 2.9 million votes.
Though the Electoral College gave Trump the election, his debilitating narcissism prevents him from accepting the fact he lost the popular vote. This makes him even crazier. Though Trump and his reactionary cronies can’t currently use Jim Crow’s literacy tests, poll taxes and physical threats, they still have voter ID laws, gerrymandered voting districts, and Trump’s so called “Voter Fraud Commission,” to disqualify and discourage minority voters.
The “Citizens United “ Supreme Court decision helps enable minority rule by allowing plutocrats and corporations to effectively purchase the services of politicians for their private use.
Lloyd Russell, Stevinson
Comments