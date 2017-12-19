Charlie Lockett: Republicans willing to toss aside values to support their leader

Most people who know me know I am pro law and order, but I have no problem criticizing law enforcement when I believe they are doing things illegally, whether killing un-armed folks unnecessarily with no fear of consequences, or robbing banks.
For me to see the Republican Party, “Family values and law and order” and “Christian Fundamentalists” not only elect an admitted sexual predator and then support the accused child molester running for public office, I figured they could go no further from their alleged beliefs. How wrong I was.
Now this law-and-order party is demonizing, criticizing and undermining the very best law enforcement agency in the world. And there is only one reason this is occurring – to protect their leader, putting that leader above country.
The independent council was informed of emails sent during the campaign that were critical of Donald Trump. The sender of those old emails was removed so the Republicans and Trump Network (aka, Fox) say even though the man was removed that means the whole investigation is anti-Trump.
If that were true, why fire the guy? Why not allow this investigation proceed and prove Trump innocent?
Charlie Lockett, Modesto
