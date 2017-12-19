Ron Keeler: Lefty writers fail to see how Mueller probe is compromised

Re “Be clear on what Republicans are saying about Mueller’s probe” (Page 3B, Dec. 17): Leftest journalist Paul Waldman aserts that Republicans are off base in their contention that Robert Mueller’s investigation is somehow compromised. Rather, he claims, Republicans are in a panic because Mueller may be closing in on unimpeachable evidence linking Donald Trump to Russia, blah, blah, blah. …
Mueller dismisses FBI agent Peter Strzok – who was once a key figure in all things Russia, Trump and Hillary – as merely a guy who politically leaned to the left. I believe “fallen over” would be more accurate. Let’s be clear, Strzok, in his own words, hates Donald Trump. Waldman somehow left that out. Waldman failed to mention Strzok’s roll in changing James Comey’s original “grossly negligent” characterization of Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails, to that of “extremely careless,” thereby letting her off the hook.
Memo to journalist Waldman: I don’t believe you are clearly hearing what Republicans are saying regarding the Mueller probe and perhaps a visit to an otolaryngologist could be helpful.
Ron Keeler, Oakdale
