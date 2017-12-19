Michael Joseph Andrade: You can vote for tax ‘reform,’ but I can vote against you

Jeff Denham, I have repeatedly contacted your office and although your staff have been considerate, I have not received a response from you. I fail to understand your continued support for the tax reform legislation. The only thing of value to me is the label of “tax reform.” I agree our nation desperately needs such a thing. But this bill does not do the job. It is a boondoggle for the very rich at the expense of everybody else – an overwhelming majority of the people you purport to represent.
I have not met anyone in my community who supports this bill; how can you? I want to hear your words. Please explain your rationale.
I can tell you that I do not feel represented by you. You are failing me and my family and friends. Does that matter to you?
You have a job to do and so do I; you must make your vote as you see fit. But do not forget, Rep. Denham, for whom you are voting. As there will soon be a time for me to vote as well.
Michael Joseph Andrade, Escalon
