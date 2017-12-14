Letters to the Editor

Robin Cole: Don’t expect any savings from tax reform, just a tiny trickle

December 14, 2017 04:49 PM

Think you’re going to be singing “Money, Money, Money” if the tax reform bill passes? I don’t think so. Congress is saying that giving large corporations a gigantic tax cut, lowering their rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, will allow those corporations to raise your salary and bring jobs back to America. This theory is called “trickle down economics.”

Some of us remember that occurred in the 1980s. CEO salaries and corporate profits increased like crazy and the salaries of everyday Americans remained flat, jobs were eliminated and many operations were moved out of the U.S.

“Trickle” is defined in two ways 1) Verb: flow in a small stream, 2) Noun: a small flow of liquid. The common word here is small – and that’s what we, the American worker, will get – a small, tiny, little trickle; maybe just a drip.

Don’t be fooled as your Congressperson sings the praises of this bill. Most of them are financially beholden to large corporations. Those corporations will get a flood of savings, we might get a “trickle”.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Call your congressperson and tell them how you feel they should vote. Maybe sing them different song – “Bye, Bye, Bye”.

Robin Cole, Tracy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock

    The people who present the Halloween haunt Ranch of Horror have produced a Christmas Extravaganza at the Turlock fairgrounds, with proceeds to bring anti-bullying assemblies to schools.

What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock

What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock 1:58

What to expect at the Christmas Extravaganza in Turlock
Sac SPCA urges followers to the 'dark side' with kittens 0:27

Sac SPCA urges followers to the 'dark side' with kittens
It's only temporary — smartphone blindness 1:00

It's only temporary — smartphone blindness

View More Video