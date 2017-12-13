Letters to the Editor

Jack Albiani: He brought an Olympic gold medal home to Modesto

December 13, 2017 12:48 PM

Re “Cy C. Young Jr. July 23, 1928 - December 6, 2017” (Page 5B, Dec. 10): Regarding the passing of Cy Young, it was not fully mentioned that Cy Young was an outstanding athlete. At MJC he was an outstanding javelin thrower, coached by Fred Earl, who competed for the San Francisco Athletic Club. The javelin was not a JC event at the time. Attending UCLA, he was an All American. In 1952 he made the U.S. Olympic Team and won the gold medal in the javelin event. In 1956 he again made the Olympic Team, but an injury kept him from competing.

Cy Young was named into the Sportsman of Stanislaus Hall of Fame, Modesto Junior College Athletic Hall Of Fame and UCLA Athletic Hall Fame. Cy was a private person, never boasting about his athletic achievements. If asked, he would come to MJC and give his advice on javelin throwing.

Cy Young was not only an outstanding farmer, athlete, but an outstanding person. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Jack Albiani, Jamestown

