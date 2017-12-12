Letters to the Editor

Ross Campbell: Farmers better start paying closer attention to MID board

December 12, 2017 01:31 PM

Re “Shutting down newest member was bad business for MID” (Page 1B, Dec. 10): At the last MID board meeting they were considering five-year salary contracts with Modesto’s three unions. When new board member Stu Gilman requested more time to review the proposed contracts he was told by board member Larry Byrd that constituents trust board members to make these decisions. He went on to say “when you go out to the public on issues like this, which has never historically been done, you open a hornets’ nest.”

I don’t believe the MID board has ever discussed anything of substance in open public meetings. I believe most of their decisions are made in the backroom in violation of the Brown Act.

Board member Byrd does not represent the farmers, he represents his son and the unions. I believe the farmers will be paying full price for raw water from MID by the end of 2018. There will be no more subsidy from electricity customers. Farmers better start paying attention to what the MID does at board meetings because they’re going to pay for it.

Ross Campbell, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch the Pitman High Madrigals audition for Foster Farms Bowl

    The Pitman High School Madrigals won Monday's auditions to sing the national anthem at the Foster Farms Bowl.

Watch the Pitman High Madrigals audition for Foster Farms Bowl

Watch the Pitman High Madrigals audition for Foster Farms Bowl 1:07

Watch the Pitman High Madrigals audition for Foster Farms Bowl
Raw footage of scene after SUV crashes into house in Modesto 0:37

Raw footage of scene after SUV crashes into house in Modesto
SUV tears into Modesto home 0:40

SUV tears into Modesto home

View More Video